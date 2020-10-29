LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs anticipates that the Kentucky Derby will return to the first Saturday in May in 2021, but it does not expect a full house, according to comments from Thursday’s quarterly earnings call.
Churchill Downs, Inc., CEO William Carstanjen told reporters that Churchill Downs plans to hold off selling general admission tickets and will operate on the assumption that it will have attendance restrictions for next year’s Derby because of continued COVID-19 concerns.
This year’s edition was run without fans on Labor Day weekend.
“We are starting with the assumption that we will limit the number of reserved seats to 40-50% of capacity,” Carstanjen said on the call. “And we will delay selling any general admission tickets which do not come with seats until we are closer to the date of the Derby. We do not sell many general admission tickets this far out from the event in any case. If the circumstances surrounding the pandemic improve, then we will sell more reserved seats and consider selling general admission tickets.”
Carstanjen also told reporters that building on the hotel and gaming facility remains paused, “until we are past the pandemic and can again model the future with more certainty.”
CDI reported net revenue of $337.8 million, up 10% over the prior year quarter.
