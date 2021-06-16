LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A youth baseball game in eastern Kentucky took a turn Monday night after parents and coaches were seen fighting each other, according to a report by LEX 18, and some could potentially face charges for it.
Videos posted on social media show dozens of adults on the baseball field, including some that are heard cursing at each other. The game came to an abrupt end as a result.
This fight at a Powell County, Kentucky tee-ball game deserves the JR and King treatment. Pathetic! 🤦♂️ @JRsBBQ @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/F33p3y9xt6— Chad (@ChadBlue83) June 15, 2021
"It's really sad these kids that played hard all season and put their hearts on that field didn't get to finish their championship game because 'adults' wanted to act like this at a T-ball game," wrote one woman on Facebook, who posted a video of what happened.
"This is so sad," wrote another Facebook user.
The City of Stanton Police Department said in a Facebook post that it's aware of the incident and working to understand what led up to it. Sergeant Ian Morton with the Stanton Police Department says investigators are gathering video evidence and witness statements. They will then decide if it needs to go to the county attorney.
"What happened in the Little League Championship yesterday evening was obviously regrettable," said Steve Randall, one of the Little League coaches. "It goes without saying that mistakes were made and it's not a good overall representation of what we stand for. We're there to set a good example for the kids but as humans, we all fall short sometimes. Heated exchanges, whether right or wrong, sometimes happen, but at no point is it advisable for irate spectators to enter the field of play. It creates an escalated environment that can become unsafe for children, and they should be our number one priority. From this point forward I plan to continue to be a servant of the community, working for the growth of our kinds and in myself as a person as well. We will learn from our mistakes and move forward."
If you have any information on what happened, contact the City of Stanton Police Department's Facebook page, or the Powell County Dispatch Center at 606-663-4116.
You can also submit videos and accounts of what happened by clicking here.
