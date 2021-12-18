LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood on Saturday night.
According to an LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, the adult in his late teens or early 20s, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers responded to the shooting in the 3700 block of Center Street just after 10 p.m.
The man was then transported to UofL Hospital where he died. There are no suspects currently in custody.
Homicide is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
