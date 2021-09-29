LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male victim was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Russell neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD First Division officers were called to the shooting near the intersection of 26th Street and West Madison Street around 11:50 a.m.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
Mitchell said there were no suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.