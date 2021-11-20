LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people died in a car crash on Westport Road near the Watterson Expressway on Saturday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a driver of an SUV was trying to turn left onto Westport Road from Ambridge Drive. A passenger vehicle traveling on Westport Road crashed into the SUV around 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Westport Road in the Woodland Park neighborhood.
The driver and passenger in the SUV both died at the scene of the crash, Mitchell said. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.