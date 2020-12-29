LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening in east Louisville.
The pedestrian was hit around 6:20 p.m. while they were trying to clear debris from the road on Interstate 265 South near Brownsboro Road, Sgt. John Bradley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said in a news release.
The pedestrian was killed and the driver continued south on I-265, according to Bradley.
Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the incident.
Bradley said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a "full sized red pickup" with Kentucky tags and may have front-end damage.
No other information was immediately available about the victim.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation into the crash. Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
