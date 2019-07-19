LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is continuing to do what it can to deter people from leaving guns in unlocked vehicles, and that includes launching a new routine on social media.
The agency said Thursday night was not a good night. According to police, three cars and three guns were stolen.
Since last Friday, LMPD said 15 guns have been stolen from vehicles, and 65 vehicles have been stolen.
These thefts have been happening throughout Jefferson County. Some of the guns and vehicles are being used in fatal shootings.
As a result, LMPD has begun a new routine. Every night at 9 p.m., the department tweets out the number of vehicles and guns stolen the previous day. It also reminds people to take valuables out of their vehicles, lock their doors, secure their weapons and close their garages.
We did NOT have a good night last night, Louisville. The #9PMRoutine shall continue.— LMPD (@LMPD) July 19, 2019
Last night, we had 3 cars and 3 guns stolen.
Since Friday, July 12th, we've had 15 guns stolen from vehicles and 65 vehicles stolen, Secure your valuables. #LMPD
