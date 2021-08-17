LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's mistake on a police report led to a sergeant getting sued for an accident he wasn't involved in.
Now, the department has fixed the original report.
Trevon Mitchell, 22, was killed and two other people in vehicles were seriously injured from a fatal hit-and-run at Dr. W.J. Hodge and Broadway on July 6 after a suspect blew through a stoplight and caused the accident.
LMPD tried to pursue the suspect vehicle after a traffic violation was committed.
The lawsuit says LMPD violated policy by engaging in a chase over a traffic violation.
LMPD denied there was a chase, but video from a nearby store showed an officer arrive seconds after the crash. LMPD and Sgt. Timothy Nett's attorney both said the officer was incorrectly listed on the accident report.
According to LMPD, officer Benjamin Sullivan was at the scene, not Nett, who was initially sued.
