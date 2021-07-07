LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for a suspect after a fatal crash at a west Louisville intersection.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department tried to make a traffic stop on Dr. W.J. Hodge around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the California neighborhood, according to a statement from LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff.
The person in the vehicle "refused to stop" and fled the scene, Ruoff said. "Shortly thereafter," she said, officers ended the chase.
Ruoff said the suspect continued on Dr. W.J. Hodge, ran a red light and caused the crash at the intersection with Broadway. The driver of a moped was killed. A second person on a moped crashed in a chain reaction and is currently hospitalized.
Two others in a vehicle were also hurt and are currently in the hospital. No information was released about the extent of their injuries.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. Ruoff said a firearm was recovered from their vehicle.
It is unclear whether or not the suspect was apprehended. Police are asking anyone with information to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.