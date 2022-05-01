LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department officer's cruiser was hit Sunday morning while they were responding to a separate crash, according to the police department.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. when the officer was getting off Interstate 265 onto Bardstown Road.
Smiley said a woman driving a "passenger vehicle" hit the officer's cruiser. The woman, who was the only person in her car, stayed on scene and refused medical transport, according to Smiley.
The officer, who has not been named, was bruised from the air bag deploying during the accident.
Smiley said the department does not expect any charges.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.