LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The body of an LMPD officer killed in a traffic stop on Christmas Eve arrived at the funeral home Wednesday.
After a nearly one-hour, 16-mile journey leaving from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a police escort accompanying the body of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht arrived at the O.D. White Funeral Home. Fellow officers lined the streets as the transport van drove under a ceremonial arch from fire truck ladders.
Mengedoht, a second division officer, was killed Christmas Eve in a crash on I-64.
William Burunoff, who haas lived across the street from the funeral home for 30 years, stepped outside Wednesday to pay his respects.
“I didn’t know her, but it just feels sad that it’s a police officer," Burunoff said. "She gives her soul to the community to help protect people."
This is the second time Burunoff has watched an officer’s casket arrive at the funeral home. The last time was March 2017 when fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman arrived.
“Was the same thing," Burunoff said. "They lined up, they brought his body out, and they went on down the street. And it’s real sad."
Robert Lane, an Oldham County officer and the president-elect of the Oldham County FOP, met Mengedoht a few times since she lived in the county, even chatting with her at his nephew’s Little League game.
“I went over to talk to her in the dugout at the game, and she was actually over there helping them keep their line up straight,” Lane said.
LMPD released video showing several photos of Mengedoht on the job, spending time with friends, citizens and co-workers.
Also, the Louisville city clock turned blue Wednesday night to honor Mengedoht. It will remain that way until after her funeral. The clock often changes colors during events that affect the city.
Lane and Burunoff said the officer’s death affects everyone, not only those in the city she died protecting.
“Louisville police do a lot, and it’s real sad to see someone pass away like that in a senseless wreck like that,” Burunoff said.
Funeral arrangements have not been announcement.
If you'd like to help out Mengedoht and her 9-year-old son the Louisville Metro Police Foundation has started a fund. Click here to donate.
