LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead downtown.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman tells WDRB that 1st Division officers were called to River Road near Sixth Street about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s dead on the sidewalk. There was obvious trauma to the body.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers may remain anonymous.
