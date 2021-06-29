LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every incoming Louisville Metro Police Department officer receives 52 hours of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu training in the police academy.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is a style of the Brazilian martial art that uses energy efficiency, weight distribution, and sometimes submissions to gain compliance from combative suspects.
LMPD Officer and Instructor Allen Manganello says the program, referred to as Gracie Survival Tactics (GST), focuses on avoiding excessive use of force by de-escalating situations.
"The ultimate goal in law enforcement is to gain voluntary compliance, not force our will on someone," he said.
Tuesday, WDRB News was invited to participate in a short, beginner GST course. Several members of the media learned the defense tactics taught to LMPD recruits.
Manganello, who instructed the class, taught participants several techniques that should be used by officers when engaging in tense, sometimes life-threatening situations.
He preached on the effectiveness of the training and mentality.
"The techniques that we are offering right now through the GST program are definitely a lot more humane, a lot more controlling and a lot more appealing to the camera, the eye, the perception, all the way around, yet they still have the amount of effectiveness, if not more, than previous techniques that were previously taught," Manganello said.
Manganello instituted GST into LMPD's training academy three years ago.
The department requires 52 training hours of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu's GST program while in the academy. Only eight hours, or one full-day, is required each year after that.
"We definitely need more training, and we need training on a regular basis," said Manganello.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu instructors believe that excessive use of force in policing happens whenever the GST training is abandoned.
"If they don't have the controlled techniques and the training to make it instinctive on a regular basis, they're going to resort to natural instincts," Manganello mentioned.
The lack of frequent training is compelling instructors like Manganello and other LMPD officers to push for more training.
Some within the department have suggested incentivizing voluntary training for officers with an additional pin for the uniform, or even a bonus on a paycheck.
Manganello has asked the department to allocate funds to provide officers more GST training while off-duty. That request is being considered, he said.
"If we're able to handle it without using actual deadly force, we save lives," he added.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Louisville is preparing for an upcoming voluntary training class for officers. Instructors are hoping that additional training will lead to a change of culture in law enforcement.
