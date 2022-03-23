LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Officers Malcolm Miller and Jeffrey Emerich were identified Wednesday by the department as those who shot men last week in two separate incidents.
On Thursday, LMPD said Emerich responded to the report of a woman being robbed and assaulted at a home on Paul Avenue near Churchill Downs. Police said Emerich saw someone matching the description of the suspect and tried to detain him between two houses on Clara Avenue. Ruoff said the suspect rolled to the ground, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Emerich, fired his weapon and hit the suspect.
Miller shot a man early Friday in the area of Barret and Winter avenues in the Highlands. A witness at the scene told WDRB News she saw a white man without a shirt, with blood on his face and chest, who appeared to be getting aggressive with officers.
Manoj Uppal, who owns Barret Liquors, said his surveillance camera captured the incident, and he has offered to let LMPD investigators use it. Uppal said police told him the man had a knife, and he saw the man "jumping" at officers.
"The subject continued advancing on officers and a single officer discharged his weapon, striking the man," LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Friday. "Officers attempted life-saving measures; however, the man was pronounced deceased on scene. No officers were injured."
