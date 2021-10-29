LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Information is being released about the Louisville Metro Police officer who shot and killed a man on a domestic violence call.
LMPD said Fifth Division Officer Timothy Lanham responded to the Whitney Apartments on River Bend Drive early Tuesday morning. That's in Clifton Heights near the VA Hospital.
Police were called to the apartment on a report of a domestic incident. Once on scene, investigators said a man fired a gun at officers, and Lanham returned fire and killed the man. The man's name has not been released.
LMPD said Lanham would be placed on administrative leave, which is standard for officers involved in shootings.
Lanham has been with the department since 2012. The police department also released information about his past with the department.
The department said Lanham has no disciplinary actions on his record, but there are several commendations. Those include arresting a man who robbed an older woman of her purse and shoveling driveways and sidewalks when elderly residents were stuck in their homes during a big snow last winter.
Kentucky State Police is handling the police shooting investigation. A statement from KSP Captain Paul Blanton said it is not releasing any additional information about the shooting at this time.
