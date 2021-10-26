LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning by a Louisville Metro Police officer after an exchange of gunfire with police.
The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on River Bend Drive. That's near the VA Hospital.
Police were called to the apartment on the report of a domestic incident, according to LMPD. Once on scene, a man fired a gun at officers and at least one officer returned fire, according to LMPD spokesperson Beth Rouff.
Kentucky State Police has taken over the investigation, per LMPD protocol.
The incident was captured on body camera. It will be up to KSP to determine if and when that video is released.
The name of the officer and the name victim has not been released.
Any officers that fired their weapon will be placed on administrative leave.
No one else was hurt.
This story may be updated.
