LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night at a convenience store in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division officers were called to the reported shooting in the 4000 block of Cane Run Road, which is not far from Interstate 264, around 9:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the convenience store, there was no victim, but they found a car in the parking lot that had been "shot up," according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Shortly after, officers learned that a man had showed up to Jewish Hospital with "gunshot wounds." The man, whose name and age is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening, Ellis said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit tips online here or by calling (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.