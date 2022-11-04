LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting near a Hike's Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m.
Police say once on scene, they located a man who was shot. He was initially transported to University Hospital in critical condition but then later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
According to Mitchell, "all parties involved have been accounted for." No one has been arrested.
