LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside the Meijer on Preston Highway on Sunday afternoon.
LMPD officers were called to the 9500 block of Preston Highway around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on the report of a person down, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a male "possibly in his 40s" that was "obviously deceased" not far from the store.
"The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating as they do all deaths," Mitchell said in a statement.
The cause of death is pending autopsy results.
