LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department has been fired after he kissed a woman during a traffic stop.
According to a letter from Chief Steve Conrad, Officer Richard Barron was fired on Friday, Sept. 20.
That letter says Barron admitted to violating department policies when he responded to a traffic accident on Interstate 264 near Preston Highway in 2017. During that traffic stop, Barron said he turned off his body camera before leaning into a woman's car to give her a hug and a kiss.
Conrad said Barron initially lied about that kiss during an investigation and that his actions damaged the image of the department.
