LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot during protests downtown over the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision has been reassigned after he allegedly used "offensive and derogatory" language during a training session, police say.
Maj. Aubrey Gregory was "immediately placed" on administrative reassignment pending an investigation that "will be conducted by personnel outside of LMPD," department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement Friday evening. Mitchell later told WDRB News that Metro Human Resources would be conducting the investigation.
"LMPD leadership has been made aware that the Training Unit commander may have recently used offensive, derogatory language during a training session," Mitchell said.
No further details were provided about the alleged incident during a training session.
Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were shot near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway on Sept. 23 amid protests in downtown Louisville.
Following the shooting, Gregory returned to "light duty" while Desroches recovered from more serious injuries.
"The department is committed to accountability and promoting an atmosphere of inclusion and takes this allegation very seriously," Mitchell said in the statement.
This story may be updated.
