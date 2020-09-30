LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department who was shot a week ago during protests downtown over the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision is talking publicly about details from that night.
In his first public statement since the shooting, Maj. Aubrey Gregory said Wednesday morning that the escalating tensions bother him more than the shooting itself.
Two LMPD officers — Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches — were shot exactly one week ago near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway.
Gregory said he and his fellow officers had been working hard to secure the protection of protesters and that it is disheartening that one person chose to ruin that.
Police said it began when officers responded to the intersection after reports of gunshots. Gregory said he got in front of his officers to give instructions and turned his back to a crowd of around 2,300 protesters.
He said it sounded like someone shot an entire magazine toward the officers. When the shooting stopped, he realized he had been shot in the hip.
Desroches was also shot.
On Wednesday morning, Gregory became emotional as he talked about the moment he saw his wife and children after finding out he would be OK.
He said he's not scared to get back out on the streets but said the increased publicity of violence toward officers makes him fearful for his officers.
"I don't hold the group responsible for what another person did, but I hold that person responsible," Gregory said. "And for that to happen after all the work we'd gone through and all the opportunities and changes we put in place to make sure all First Amendment rights were protected but it's done so in a peaceful and lawful way -- to have that to be shattered like that, it's disheartening. It's frustrating."
Larynzo Johnson was arrested for the shooting. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Gregory said he is returning to light duty.
He said Desroches had more severe injuries to his abdomen but is beginning to recover.
