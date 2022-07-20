LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said officers recovered items taken from a break-in at a gun store in southwest Jefferson County early Wednesday, and the business is offering a cash reward for information.
An LMPD spokesperson said in a written statement that officers from the 3rd Division responded to a commercial burglar alarm at a firearms store in the 5000 block of Stephan Drive around 2:30 a.m. That's just off Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane in southwest Jefferson County.
The spokesperson did not clarify an exact address or identify the business, but WDRB crews saw LMPD investigators inside Alpha Guns at 5004 Stephan Drive reviewing surveillance video.
WDRB video from the scene shows broken front windows and shattered glass on the ground with investigators inside and outside the store.
When officers arrived "suspects were seen fleeing the location in a vehicle from which they ran a short distance away," according to the LMPD statement.
A WDRB crew shot video of a vehicle a short distance away from the scene.
On its Facebook page Alpha Guns said it is closed after a break-in and posted an image taken from its surveillance video. The post says a cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest:
"WE WILL BE CLOSED TODAY AND POSSIBLY LONGER AS WE WERE BROKEN INTO THIS MORNING. IF YOU RECOGNIZE THIS FACE AND WANT A GOOD CASH REWARD FOR HIS NAME CONTACT US VIA MESSENGER"
K-9 officers and a helicopter were brought in to help officers search for the search for suspects. Federal agents from the ATF are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.