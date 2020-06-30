LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an individual who stole machinery from a construction site last month.
The department says someone stole a John Deere Skidsteer that is worth $60,000 from Edgewood neighborhood on May 7. LMPD is hoping the picture above will help them find it.
If you have any information about the Skidsteer or the driver, call 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
