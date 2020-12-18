LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department will soon be taking applications for new recruits.
The department is dealing with a shortage of 200 officers. Right now, LMPD says it has 55 new recruits. It usually has three times that number.
The department attributes the shortage to an increased number of officer retirements, the public's perception of police after recent protests and competing pay at nearby departments.
LMPD is looking for men and women with multiple skillsets. Experience is not required.
"We've had teachers put in, former firefighters -- anybody that is service oriented," said Lt. Brian Kuriger, LMPD basic training commander. "Anybody that wants to make this community better. Our slogan on all of our recruiting stuff is, 'Accept the challenge.' That's what we want you to do: accept the challenge."
You must be over 21 and have a valid driver's license, among other requirements.
Starting pay has recently been bumped up to $40,000. After graduating from the academy, it increases to $45,000.
LMPD will be taking applications from Dec. 28 to Feb. 5.
