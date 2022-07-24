LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A shooting early Sunday morning leaves one person injured and LMPD looking for a suspect.
The department says its officers got a call around 3 a.m. about a shooting at 15th Street and West Broadway.
Once officers got to the scene, they learned a woman had been shot. She was taken to University Hospital by private means with non-life threatening injuries.
First Division detectives are investigating. If you have any tips about the shooting, LMPD asks that you call its anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.