LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of toys and gifts are headed to western Kentucky in cars, buses and semis.
"The tornado destroyed a lot, but it didn't cancel Christmas. We think this will lift up our community with the love of Christmas, particularly the children who have lost so much," Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said in a statement.
Volunteers will be distributing toys, gift cards and four-day supplies of food, water and basic in Mayfield, Ky. bright and early Tuesday in what the city is calling "Operation Christmas Tuesday."
Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear's statewide toy drive has closed for donations so it can begin distributing toys on Tuesday at five sites or what is being called Christmas storefronts. The sites will offer parents a chance to shop for toys for their children on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the toy drive had brought in truckloads of donations from all over the country for western Kentucky kids who lost their homes and possessions in the tornadoes that leveled part of the state just two weeks before Christmas.
"This world has shown us that they love us," Beshear said during a Monday news briefing.
"It's amazing because these kiddos, they've seen things that we can't imagine," Beshear said. "And it's heartbreaking. But, thanks to the generosity of not just this state but the entire country, they will now have a real Christmas, full of so many gifts."
Jefferson County Public Schools held a "Stuff The Bus" event that filled 19 JCPS buses with donations for tornado victims. The buses filled with food, diapers, formula, personal hygiene items and more leave Tuesday morning. They will be heading to Glendale, Kentucky's old East Hardin Middle School in Hardin County.
