CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A local boutique is helping children mask up for the upcoming school year.
Pink Tag Boutique delivered hundreds of face masks to Bridgepoint Elementary School in Jeffersonville on Friday. The boutique partnered with the Superhero Mask Project in Lexington to provide masks for at-risk groups.
A teacher at Bridgepoint reached out to the boutique's owner to explain how the school is classified as title one school in Greater Clark County, meaning it has a large number of students from low-income families.
Bridgepoint Elementary Principal Jackie Diaz said the donation was "amazingly kind."
"It takes the financial burden off of the school and off of our families," she said. "With the mask mandate in Indiana right now, families are scrambling and they're not inexpensive — especially when you have three or four kids."
The donation should provide each student with approximately five masks.
"Giving the kids cute masks that they like and that they can pick out will make it easier to have them wearing them," Diaz said.
