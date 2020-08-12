LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The excitement surrounding the Kentucky Derby and Oaks has historically produced a winning ticket for a lot of local businesses.
As for this year's unique Run for the Roses on Sept. 5? To put it in horse racing terms, that boom may be scratched.
Approximately 360,237 people walked through Churchill Downs' gates during Derby week 2019, according to a racetrack official. On Wednesday, Churchill Downs announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 23,000 people will be allowed to attend the 146th Derby. Those spots will be limited to people who have reserved seats; general admission has been eliminated.
Now, a lot of retailers, including Pix Shoes on South Preston Street, are stuck with Derby inventory no one wants.
"This is just a fraction of what I have," owner Carol Hampton said pointing to her Derby hats. "I have a warehouse full of hats."
Hampton said she started preparing for the 146th Derby as soon as the 145th ended.
"It just grows, grows and grows," she said. "The Derby Business and it's phenomenal, like I said, it makes our year."
A month before Derby week, the store is usually full of fancy hats, ties and customers looking for the right combination. That's why Hampton preorders most of the inventory.
"End of February, first of March, we started putting everything out. The store was packed and loaded," she said. "It looked more like a hat store than a shoe store."
From shoes, to hats and fascinators, moving inventory has never been a problem. Then, the pandemic shut everything down and pushed Derby week to September.
"When they decided to postpone it, that gave you a light at the end of the tunnel," said Hampton, who had a feeling that the later date would improve business down the stretch.
"We had felt that September, somehow, we could work it — house parties, whatever," she said. "There's no interest, whatsoever, in Derby. I've not had anyone call and say, 'What's your selection look like?'"
In announcing the news of the reduced crowds Wednesday, Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery also expressed frustration in the decision.
"I think everyone around the world is dealing with obviously a unique circumstance," he said. "... We're like every other business, every other group of people around the country. It's frustrating at times."
Hampton, meanwhile, may not be moving many Derby hats off the shelves, but she is selling a lot of masks.
"I wish it was shoes," she said.
