JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Doctors are encouraging patients to use telemedicine for appointments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Marvin Eichberger, who has been a patient at First Urology for a long time, admits technology isn't always easy for him to use, but he said using telemedicine is easy.
He called First Urology in Jeffersonville to make an appointment. An administrative assistant walked him through downloading the telemedicine app. He received a text message with a link to join the call when it was time for his appointment, and he connected with Dr. Hal Rosenbaum when it was time for his appointment.
"Really, telemedicine can be for everyone. I think it's a fantastic way to visit your doctor without having to go to the office," Rosenbaum said. "We see that sometimes with some elderly people. They can be intimidated by downloading an app or doing a telemedicine visit. But once they go through it, they can see it's very, very easy."
Rosenbaum said about 85% of his appointments have been over telemedicine since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Most appointments can be done over telemedicine unless they require a test or procedure.
"The ideal patient for telemedicine currently are people that have all the risk factors you hear on the news," Rosenbaum said. "If you are over the age of 65, if you have lung problems, if you have kidney disease, those are risk factors that could potentially put you in a more serious sitation if you get COVID or coronavirus."
Rosenbaum said using telemedicine is useful during those times so people who are at risk are not exposed to the coronavirus.
Doctors seeing patients for coronavirus symptoms said patients should call their office first. A telemedicine visit could be an option, and some visits can be done from a patient's car in the doctor's office parking lot.
Rosenbaum predicts he'll continue to use telemedicine for a quarter of his appointments, even when life returns to normal.
