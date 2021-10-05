LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A respiratory virus targeting kids is hitting Louisville hard, and it's not over yet.
Doctors at Baptist Health said they're still seeing plenty of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. The CDC said symptoms "usually appear in stages" and "not all at once."
The virus can be deadly in babies. In infants, the only symptoms could be irritability, decreased activity and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.
While cases are bad in the winter, local doctors said there were a lot of cases in the summer and case numbers are much higher right now with the winter months around the corner.
"I think that's what makes a lot of physicians nervous," said Dr. Katherine Jett with the Baptist Health Pediatrics Division. "Now that we're starting to see some of these viruses in the offseason, we're not quite sure what the winter will look like, and we're not quite sure what those typical viruses — like RSV and flu — will look like with coronavirus in the mix."
Doctors suggest hand-washing and getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
If you or your child gets RSV, the CDC recommends managing fever and pain with over-the-counter medication and drinking enough fluids. Additionally, the CDC said to talk to your doctor, especially before giving a child with the virus nonprescription cold medicines.
