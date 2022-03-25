LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to attract new recruits.
The shortage in staffing leaves hundreds of openings within some large departments in Kentuckiana.
Kentucky State Police just graduated its largest cadet class since 2014, but is still short about 200 troopers. The 71 new recruits will help the state's law enforcement tremendously, but KSP knows there is work to be done in recruiting.
"What we are looking for, obviously, is enough people to respond for all calls to service," said Cpt. Paul Blanton, Public Affairs Commander for KSP.
It's a tough sell to get recruits to fill the police academy. That's echoed by Indiana State Police.
"Just like all agencies and, sometimes, corporations, we're short," said ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
ISP is down 200-300 troopers and trying to figure out how to get recruits in the door.
Huls said it's a struggle.
"When I went through the academy process about 27 years ago, it was nothing to have 5,000 applicants to apply for the 80-100 jobs that were going to be opening for that academy," he said. "Now, we're talking if we break 2,000 applicants we're lucky."
Despite impacting most agencies in the area, the staffing shortage hasn't bothered departments like Jeffersontown and St. Matthews Police. They said they haven't had to worry about an officer shortage because jobs at those departments have become a 'final destination' spot for many law enforcement officers. Better pay and better benefits draw more applicants.
It has sparked larger departments to get creative with incentives.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently advertising its job openings on a billboard in downtown Atlanta. LMPD's Chief Erika Shields is the former Atlanta Police Department chief.
LMPD is investing in recruiting areas outside of Louisville to combat the staffing shortage.
"It's been effective," said LMPD Recruitment and Selection Supervisor Sgt. Justin Bickett. "We've received a lot of recognition for us being here and recruiting. That was the intent."
At the end of the day, most police agencies will tell you that pay is one of the biggest factors in gaining interest. There is a large push in cities and state governments to provide additional funds to help raise pay for entry level jobs.
Law enforcement is hoping those efforts pay off.
"If the salary increases that have been proposed by both the house and the senate and the governor go through, that would allow us to recruit those numbers," said Blanton.
If you're interested in applying to work for Kentucky State Police, Indiana State Police or LMPD, visit their websites.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.