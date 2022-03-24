LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police leaders headed to a different state this week to find more officers.
The department recruited in Atlanta on Thursday, where Chief Erika Shields served before coming to Louisville. The former Atlanta police chief, Shields was sworn in for the same position in Louisville in January 2021, seven months after resigning in the wake of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Louisville police put up a recruiting billboard in Atlanta a couple weeks ago with Shields' picture that read "Join us in Louisville, Laterals Welcome." The lateral class begins May 30, while a new police officer class starts June 20. Additional classes are planned for the fall.
On Thursday, the department's recruitment team was there in person to host a meet and greet for applicants.
LMPD is down hundreds of officers right now, and department leaders said Thursday's event is part of a larger effort to get candidates from other states.
"It's more difficult right now, but we're coming up with creative solutions on how we can find good qualified applicants," said Sgt. Justin Bickett, recruitment and selection supervisor for LMPD. "As far as going to Atlanta and surrounding cities, our intent is to travel to different regions. We're in Atlanta this month, but in June, we plan to be in a different city and continue to carry on."
LMPD said it already has a number of applicants from Atlanta. To apply for jobs with LMPD, click here.
