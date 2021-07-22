LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Karting is going full throttle to bring high-adrenaline fun across the Midwest.
After 10 years, the company is merging with the Cincinnati-based company Full Throttle Adrenaline Park and Detroit-based company Kart2Kart.
The Louisville business held a ribbon cutting Thursday, officially changing Bluegrass Karting to a Full Throttle Adrenaline Park location.
The businesses say instead of letting the COVID-19 economy take a toll on them, they decided to accelerate growth by banding together.
"It's bittersweet to see the name change, Bluegrass Karting and Events was my baby, I started it when I was 26 years old ... but we're extremely excited about the future," Full Throttle Adrenaline Parks President Justin Lewis said.
The founder of Bluegrass Karting will serve as the president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Parks, which also has locations in Cincinnati, Florence, Kentucky, and Detroit.
Lewis said although the name is changing on the door, the crew will remain the same inside the Jeffersontown facility.
