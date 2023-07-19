LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lock of hair from Triple Crown winner Secretariat is being sold at auction.
The historic lock is part of the Lelands Summer Classic Auction that runs through Aug. 5.
"This long lock of hair originated from a friend of Virgil Christian, a longtime Lexington resident and horse racing community member," the item's description states. "After a day-long tour of Churchill Downs and surrounding area in 1980, Mr. Christian brought the original owner to the stables to meet Secretariat. After the meeting, this lock of hair was gifted to that person."
The lock of hair comes with images and memorabilia from that trip.
The suggested opening bid is $1,000, but as of Wednesday morning, there were bids, according to the item's online listing.
On May 5, 1973, Secretariat blazed around the track in Kentucky Derby 99 in a record 1 minute and 59 seconds. "Big Red" is one of only 13 horses to claim a Triple Crown by winning the Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in just six weeks.
Other items up for grabs in the online auction include a newly discovered 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, a 1989 Joe Montana signed 49ers jersey, a 1981 high school yearbook signed by Michael Jordan and a host of other memorabilia.
