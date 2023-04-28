LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bronze monument of Triple Crown Champion Secretariat in full stride will lead the Kentucky Derby Festival's Pegasus Parade this Sunday.

KDF named Secretariat as the parade's Grand Marshal to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary thoroughbred's Triple Crown win.

The statue is from the Larger than Life 50th Anniversary Tour. 

This year's Pegasus Parade will also feature inflatables, floats, and marching bands, and a new Pegasus float will be unveiled.

The parade starts at 3 p.m., and several roads in and around the area will be closed from noon to 9 p.m. A full list of planned closures appears below: 

Download PDF LMPD road closures for 2023 Pegasus Parade

