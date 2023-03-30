LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum will soon launch a new exhibit to commemorate his legacy of Secretariat 50 years after he won the Triple Crown.
The new exhibit will be permanent and it's large. Guests can walk through five different media-driven exhibits that designers said will bring Secretariat's legacy to life.
"I want people to come out here and experience Secretariat for the first time," said Mark Rosenthal with Solid Light Inc.
Designers of the exhibit said they deeply researched the thoroughbred's story and history, and all those details will be featured in meaningful clips, like from the Disney movie on Secretariat's life, informational boards and a digital rendering of his athletic prowess to help you understand what made him so special.
Secretariat, still considered by most the greatest thoroughbred racehorse ever, set record times in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 1973. Fifty years later, all three times remain the fastest run in the history of each race at the current lengths. The Belmont time of 2:24 for 1.5 miles is also the world record time for that length on a dirt track.
"We can't wait to share some of these experiences with our visitors," said Chris Goodlett, senior director of the museum's curatorial and educational affairs.
The new exhibit isn't open to the public just yet as it's still about 75% complete. But people can buy tickets at the museum and check out the exhibit when it opens April 21.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.