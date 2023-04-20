LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit dedicated to one of the greatest race horses in history opens to the public Friday.
This May marks 50 years since Secretariat galloped to victory at Churchill Downs and took home the Triple Crown.
As part of the celebration, the Kentucky Derby Museum opened a permanent exhibit dedicated to Secretariat.
You can watch the three victories and learn more about Penny Chenery, the horse's owner.
There are also artifacts from the Disney movie, including a draft of the script.
"But it has Penny Chenery and her daughter, Cate Tweedy's handwritten notes on it about things they thought should be corrected or changes or that weren't accurate," Chris Goodlett, senior director of the museum's curatorial and educational affairs, said.
The exhibit is located on the second floor of the Derby Museum.
