LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC has a new set of threads this season, which pay tribute to a horse racing legend.
The club revealed its new houndstooth kit just in time for its season opener this weekend.
A new generation of women is taking the reins. Introducing our 2023 primary jersey, the Houndstooth Kit. pic.twitter.com/GZjxQn8XLn— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) March 22, 2023
The pattern is a reference to Secretariat's owner Penny Chenery on the 50th anniversary of the horse's Triple Crown win. Chenery was known to wear houndstooth jackets.
Racing will take on Houston on Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here. To purchase the new jerseys, click here.
