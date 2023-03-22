New Racing Louisville kits.jpg

Racing Louisville unveiled its new kits that honor Secretariat's owner. (Source: Racing Louisville FC)

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC has a new set of threads this season, which pay tribute to a horse racing legend.

The club revealed its new houndstooth kit just in time for its season opener this weekend.

The pattern is a reference to Secretariat's owner Penny Chenery on the 50th anniversary of the horse's Triple Crown win. Chenery was known to wear houndstooth jackets.

Racing will take on Houston on Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here. To purchase the new jerseys, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags