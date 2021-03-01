LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A London, Kentucky, man has been charged with third-degree fetal homicide after police say he beat a pregnant woman so badly she miscarried.
Freddy Humfleet, age 44, was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department on Friday.
Authorities say the mother had called to report that her daughter had been beaten by Humfleet, her boyfriend, 10 days earlier.
According to the arrest report, Humfleet had beaten the woman with his fists, as well as a board. He also choked her, police say. Police say she suffered severe bruising, as well as cuts to her face, neck and body.
Police say she had been pregnant and miscarried as a result of the beating.
"It should also be noted that the victim took law enforcement to the front yard of the residence where they located a small blue metal container which had been buried, covered with rocks and a small commemorative stone placed on top," the arrest report states. "The blue metal container is alleged to contain the remains of the fetus."
Humfleet is charged with third-degree fetal homicide, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.
