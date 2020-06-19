LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It took about 10 minutes for the news to filter out among protesters gathered Friday in Jefferson Square Park. Then, someone grabbed a megaphone and relayed the announcement from Mayor Greg Fischer.
"Hankison has been fired!"
The Louisville Metro Police Department is "initiating termination procedures" against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three officers involved in the March 13 raid that killed Breonna Taylor. The department said Hankison violated department policies on using deadly force and failed to follow internal rules during the incident.
In a termination letter dated Friday, acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder told Hankison that his conduct in Taylor's shooting was "a shock to the conscience."
Protesters, including Bruce Sweeney, applauded Schroeder's decision.
"Phew! A breath of fresh air. It's a start," Sweeney said. "We got a long way to go, but you got to start somewhere. ... It's a blessing. It's like fresh air."
Chanelle Helm, the core lead organizer of Black Lives Matter Louisville, said hearing of Hankison's firing was "an unbelievable feeling."
"While we are still perplexed why the other officers haven’t been fired we know that is still coming," Helm said in a statement. "We want to thank the community for coming together in support of the Louisville protesters in spite of the violence we have experienced from the police while fighting for justice.”
For weeks, protesters have gathered in and marched through Louisville's streets to demand that Hankison, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. John Mattingly be fired and charged in Taylor's death.
Fischer has said that he has not taken action because of Kentucky law and the police union's contract with the city.
If Hankison is fired, the matter could go to the police merit board. Hankison is in his third term as a member of that board, having been elected by fellow officers. From there, the firing could be appealed to Jefferson Circuit Court, according to Metro Council President David James, a former police officer.
Fueled by the "fresh air" of Hankison's termination, Sweeney and his fellow protesters, meanwhile, will keep marching and demanding more justice be served.
"We would like more officers to be fired. We definitely want Black-on-Black crime to stop. We want justice for everybody. There's a lot of messages out here, but we all want to be one message, one beat," Sweeney said. "And that message is together; that message is Breeway — Breonna, George Floyd, David McAtee, justice.
"No justice, no peace — prosecute the police," Sweeney said. "It should be the same message."
