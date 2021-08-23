LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A music festival in Louisville scheduled for September added new headliners for fans.
Louder Than Life announced Disturbed, Volbeat and Atreyu will perform at the rock music festival that also includes Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Judas Priest and Machine Gun Kelly, among other performers. To see the full lineup, click here.
The announcement Monday comes after Nine Inch Nails and Deftones canceled all of their 2021 tour dates.
Louder Than Life returns to the Highland Festival grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 22-25.
Attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the first day of the festival.
