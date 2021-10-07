LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old Louisville girl suffered two broken legs when she was hit by a car last month in west Louisville.
On Sept. 9, LaTanya Buggs-Crowdus said she was calling her granddaughter, LaMiya Erve, inside to put away some crayons she left laying on the floor when the unthinkable happened.
"Soon as she started to step off the curb, a car flew down, and I do mean flew down," Crowdus said.
According to Crowdus's home security cameras, Erve was hit by a car just before 8 p.m. Roughly five minutes later, Crowdus is seen on camera motioning and calling out to an ambulance and police arriving on scene.
"They were getting out their cars and stuff, and I'm hailing them, 'We need help!'" Crowdus said.
Crowdus said LaMiya has already had three surgeries and will likely have more in the future.
"This is a 5-year-old child who got hit with a SUV. We're thankful to God she's alive," Crowdus said. "I mean, she's got two broken legs, and it's horrible, and it breaks my heart every time I look at her. But she could have easily been dead."
"First, I was thinking about my family when I got hit," LaMiya added. "That's the only thing I was thinking about."
LaMiya's grandfather, Leonard Crowdus, was the first one by her side after she was hit and said she was the one trying to comfort him while he was panicking.
Shortly after police responded to the scene on 23rd Street near 2300 West Chestnut Street, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers found the SUV they believe was used abandoned nearby.
"The occupants of the vehicle were seen fleeing," Ruoff said. "We did receive calls with descriptions of those individuals. It was two black males — one with a green shirt and one with I believe a white shirt — who fled that location."
LaMiya's family said they believe the car that hit her was being chased by, police but LMPD said there were no chases within 24 hours of the hit-and-run.
"We certainly want to solve this case," Ruoff said. "We called for aerial support. The air unit was out. Officers set up a perimeter to try to catch these guys that struck this poor little girl."
LMPD is asking anyone who lives in the 200-2400 blocks of West Chestnut Street to check home surveillance video in case the cameras picked up something that could help catch the suspects. You can also leave a tip anonymously through LMPD's tip line by calling 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.