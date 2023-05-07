LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is experiencing unprecedented flight delays a day after the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
The airport posted on that the delays are due to the record-setting passenger volume and extended ground stops due to the severe weather going through the Louisville area on Sunday.
Traveling home from Derby? Airport security is more than an hour wait!! Good luck to everyone and safe travels @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/sXxsE7vNTS— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) May 7, 2023
"Anyone traveling from SDF Sunday, May 7 or Monday, May 8 are strongly encouraged to closely monitor their flight status through their airline's website or mobile app," Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport posted.
