LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a good couple of hours of looking at the Kentucky Humane Society, Lejla Cosic has a new furry buddy.
"We just kind of bonded," Cosic said. "It was like a love-at-first-site thing."
She and many others chose Friday to sign adoption papers, because they've heard about the desperate need.
"Right now, we are just very, very full," said Andrea Blair from the Kentucky Humane Society. "Every shelter we've talked to is at capacity. July is the one of largest, if not the largest intake month for animal shelters."
Independence Day celebrations that can last for weeks after the actual holiday make dogs and cats a nervous wreck.
"There will be a big boom, and a dog will scale the fence," Blair said. "A dog that would never normally ever do that will just be so out of their mind that that's their first response."
When that happens, they usually end up at a shelter. LMAS took in 25 dogs and 15 cats on July 4 alone.The Kentucky Humane Society has around 300 animals in its care.
"Every adoption means we can take in another animal that needs us," Blair said.
So the Humane Society is dropping adoption prices. Cats more than 4 months old can be adopted for $4. Dogs older than 4 months can be adopted for $17.76.
The animal lovers that showed up to the Humane Society on Friday are doing their part.
"I just really hope that this is someway that I can help and give back, not only to the Humane Society and the animals, but to the community in some way as well," Cosic said.
She also got a loving companion for years down the road.
