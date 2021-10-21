LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of first responders in Kentucky and southern Indiana took part in interactive training Thursday morning to learn how to deal with a train derailment.
A Norfolk Southern train temporarily set up at the corner of South 15th Street and West Hill Street looks like a normal train traveling from Point A to Point B. But this week, its purpose is solely for hands-on learning.
It simulates a derailed train with hazardous materials leaking and causing chemical reactions.
This week, first responders suited up and learned how to respond to these kinds of incidents. As of Thursday morning, about 150 emergency personnel had already taken the Norfolk Southern class. They start their days in the classroom, then finish with interactive training.
.@nscorp is in Louisville this week training first responders on railroad safety. Today, Jefferson County’s Hazmat response team is working a mock incident with chemicals leaking on the train. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/RQPBDXQkqx— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) October 21, 2021
Norfolk Southern officials say 99.91% of trains carrying hazardous materials make it to the destination without incident. Their goal is to get that to 100%, but in the meantime, they'll keep training first responders for the .09%.
"What we want to instill in these first responders is confidence because in an incident involving potentially hazardous material, what you don't want is to be unsure of what to do," said Jeff DeGraff, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern. "We want these guys to show up and be confident that we have helped them be prepared for this so they can address the issue immediately, quickly and safely."
The training is free.
This week, crews are participating from areas including Louisville, Pleasure Ridge Park, Harrods Creek and Jeffersontown.
Norfolk Southern says it tries to revisit the area every couple of years for the training.
