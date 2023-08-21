LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's dangerous heat could make for some uncomfortable bus rides for students across Kentuckiana.
With many kids taking long rides on crowded buses in sweltering temperatures, health care providers are offering tips to help students stay safe.
Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are serious concerns for anyone spending an extended period of time outside this week, and most school buses are not equipped with air conditioning.
Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools said schools and bus depots have been provided extra water.
Bullitt County Schools typically discourages eating or drinking on buses, but officials said they are making an exception this week for water.
Hardin County Schools plan to dismiss one bus at a time so students aren't waiting on a hot bus for other students to board.
Doctors said keeping kids hydrated is key.
"Kids on buses — it will be shaded — but maybe not as cool," said Dr. Adam Isacoff, a physician who works in Norton Children's Hospital's Emergency Department.
Isacoff added that it's important to make sure that kids are drinking plenty of fluids through the current heat wave.
So what warning symptoms should parent watch out for?
Doctors said the symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and fatigue, as well as an overall feeling of being weak or very tired.
Parents should also make sure kids get plenty of water and rest when they get home, as doctors said the heat can take a lot out of them.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.