LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local World War II veterans have returned from a trip to Hawaii for the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.
Family and community members welcomed Stanley Parnell and Charles O'Bryan back to Louisville Thursday morning. Both men fought in World War II.
They say they wanted to be with fellow World War II veterans to mark 80 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
"80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed two of my brothers -- that's what interest I have in Pearl Harbor Day," O'Bryan said. "I lost two older brothers on the Arizona that morning."
Honor Flight Bluegrass helped organize the veterans' trip.
