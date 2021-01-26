LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney who attacked a colleague, sending him to the hospital, may not have to spend any time away from the courtroom, despite a 180-day suspension.
In an order last week, the Supreme Court of Kentucky handed down the sentence for attorney Lindsey Scott. The order imposes the 180-day suspension, but that suspension is probated for two years on condition that he commit no new crimes.
The order stems from a July 2019 incident in which Scott got into an argument with fellow attorney J.R. Moore at the Hall of Justice, and hit him in the head with an aerosol can. Moore was not seriously injured, but sustained cuts to his head and face and was briefly hospitalized, where he received stitches.
In his Facebook post, Moore said he was "totally blindsided while peacefully eating my breakfast. First thing I felt was a thud. Just a scalp wound. My friends need not be concerned. all concerns should be for my perpetrator. Something is apparently very wrong in his life. He is a good man."
Scott initially went to University Hospital complaining of chest pains, but was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections later that day on a second-degree assault charge. He eventually pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault, according to court documents.
In his ruling last week, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John D. Minton Jr. cited Major Depressive Disorder and Chronic Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as reasons for his decision to place Scott on a two-year probation.
Some of these mental health issues stemmed from a 1983 incident in which Scott, a U.S. Marine, was convicted of raping and trying to kill the wife of a fellow U.S. Marine, but was ultimately exonerated, according to the chief justice's ruling.
The chief justice also acknowledged that Scott is regularly seeking mental health treatment through the VA Medical Center.
The probation means that as long as Scott commits no further crimes, receives no new disciplinary charges and submits proof on a quarterly basis that he is receiving mental health treatment among other requirements for two years, he will not have to serve any of the 180-day suspension.
Previous story:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.