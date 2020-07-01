LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Louisville are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to a news release from LensAlert, Louisville's emergency notification system, police are searching for Jordan Blanton, who was last seen on East Market Street near Baxter Avenue. The image above was supplied by LensAlert.
Anyone with any information on Blanton's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LensAlert is an emergency notification system formed through a partnership between Louisville Metro Emergency Services, as well as corresponding agencies in Bullitt County, Oldham County, and Washington County.
